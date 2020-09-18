Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / 25 illegally constructed warehouses demolished in Sector 94

25 illegally constructed warehouses demolished in Sector 94

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday carried out a demolition drive, in which around 25 illegally constructed warehouses in Sector 94 were demolished....

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday carried out a demolition drive, in which around 25 illegally constructed warehouses in Sector 94 were demolished. DTCP officials said that these warehouses were allegedly constructed on a land, which was marked as an open space in the master plan of the city. These warehouses — built on plots ranging between 500 to 1,500 square yard — had no permission for construction and change of land use, said DTCP officials.

RS Bhath, district town planner, who heads the enforcement wing, said that the demolition started around 11am and continued till late in the evening. “There are around 45 such illegal warehouses that have come up in Sector 94 near Hayatpur village in violation of rules. Around 25 such structures were demolished as these are under ‘open spaces’ as per the final development plan of Gurugram. The structures were demolished by the enforcement team with the support of around 200 police staff. This drive will continue till action is completed,” he said.

DTCP officials said that warehouses were rented out to different firms for anywhere between ₹50,000 to ₹1.5 lakh per month. The team also razed a road network that was constructed illegally in the area.

The action against the illegal warehouses in Sector 94 comes following a complaint by a city-based RTI activist, Raman Sharma, who had alleged that due to inaction by DTCP officials, various land grabbers had built warehouses, factories and other structures in Sector 94 in violation of rules.

Sharma had alleged that Sector 94 had been notified by the DTCP as an ‘open space’ and all kinds of construction was banned by the department without its permission. He had alleged that all constructions were in contravention of law and even sale deeds were registered in violation of rules.

Following his petition, a lower court in Gurugram had also issued directions for registration of a criminal case but the Punjab and Haryana High Court had given a stay in the matter after the order was challenged. “The violations should be probed properly and relevant action should be taken as per the law,” said Sharma.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Sep 17, 2020 23:29 IST
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Sep 17, 2020 23:26 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST

latest news

Government schools in Chandigarh begin preparations to partially reopen from September 21 onwards
Sep 18, 2020 01:01 IST
Opposition parties snub Congress in joint protest over GST
Sep 18, 2020 01:01 IST
Chandigarh’s Covid tally breaches 9,000 mark, toll rises to 106 with five fatalities
Sep 18, 2020 00:58 IST
Covid impact: PEC postpones its academic audit to 2021
Sep 18, 2020 00:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.