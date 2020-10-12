255 Gurugram villagers get property cards under Swamitva scheme

At least 255 people from 11 villages in Gurugram have received property cards funder the Swamitva – survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas – scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on Sunday.

The Swamitva project is being implemented on a pilot basis in 763 villages across six states- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

Haryana is one of the six states selected by the Centre to run the pilot project that aims to demarcate the abadi (inhabited) land and provide ownership. At least 221 villages in the state are currently covered under the scheme, of which 11 are from Gurugram - Johlaka, Bilaka, Rahaka, Chuharpur, Tolni, Isaka, Ranika Singhola, Bhogpur, Khuntpuri and Khatrika. Over 536 beneficiaries have been identified in these villages to receive their property cards.

The purpose of the property card is to reduce dispute over land ownership in villages by demarcating the abadi (inhabited) area in villages which are not mapped. Since the owner lacks proper legal document, these land parcels go missing from the revenue records. The scheme aims to update the ‘record-of-rights’ in the revenue registers. According to officials, this will help in increasing the property tax collection in panchayats and also help in identifying those public land which have been encroached upon.

“Through mapping, the owner will get the valid legal property rights. With ownership, the person can use the land as a financial asset to take loans from the bank. Even the gram panchayat can also make better plans for development,” said Sushil Sarwan, director, state development and panchayati department.

He added, “The survey and mapping of the land through drones has been completed in 11 villages of Gurugram, under which over 536 beneficiaries have been identified eligible for getting property cards. On Sunday, 255 received property cards in their respective villages, while the remaining 150 villagers will receive it on Monday.” The property holders were sent a soft copy of their property cards which they downloadedthrough an SMS link sent on their mobile phones.

These villages are located in the Sohna block of the district. Out of the 255 beneficiaries, three people on Sunday received bank loan of Rs 5lakh on the same property.

Prashant Panwar, additional deputy commissioner said that survey and mapping work has been ongoing in Sohna village. “Of the 61 villages that are to be surveyed and mapped, work in 31 has been completed. The work in the remaining 29 villages will be completed soon. These are mostly rural areas as the survey team has covered the urban parts falling under the abadi land.”