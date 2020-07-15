Sections
27 officials of Gurugram Police transferred

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 06:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Gurugram Police on Monday night transferred 27 officials, including station house officers (SHOs), and officers from crime units, intelligence wing, security, and court surveillance branches. This is the first set of transfers to have taken place after KK Rao took charge as the police commissioner on July 1.

The police commissioner held meetings with senior officials over the last week to discuss the law and order situation in the city. An order was issued by the police commissioner on Monday night that read, “The following police officials are hereby transferred with immediate effect and they should join at their new place of posting immediately.”

The SHOs of five police stations, namely Udyog Vihar, Sector 50, DLF Phase-1, Sadar, and City, were transferred to traffic staff. Five inspectors from police lines were transferred as SHOs to police stations and other branches.

Inspector Yashwant, who was earlier posted as the in-charge of the Covid cell, was transferred to the interception cell. Suresh Kumar, who was the in-charge of the interception cell, has been posted to the Covid cell.



Four crime branch units also saw an interchange of personnel. Inspector Bijender, who was heading CIA Palam Vihar, has been transferred to CIA Manesar. Ajay Malik, his predecessor at Manesar, will take over as the in-charge of crime unit, Palam Vihar. Inspector Kuldeep has been posted as the in-charge of Sohna crime unit, while sub-inspector Raj Kumar from Manesar branch will join as in-charge of crime unit Sector 39.

Inspector Satbir from traffic staff has been posted as SHO Udyog Vihar, and inspector Deepak, who was SHO traffic police station-2, will take charge as SHO Badshahpur. Inspector Ved Prakash has been transferred to DLF Phase 1 from Sector 5 police station, while inspector Dinesh Kumar, who was SHO of Sector 65, will take charge as SHO Sadar.

Inspector Rajinder Kumar has been appointed as SHO Sector 5 while inspector Sumit Kumar, who was in the intelligence branch, has been transferred as SHO City. From the security branch, inspector Vikas has been transferred to SHO Palam Vihar. KK Rao, police commissioner, said, “The transfers are a part of a routine reshuffle.”

