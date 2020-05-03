28-day no-Covid observation period must to unseal containment zones

Sections
Containment zones in the district will be denotified only if no new case of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is reported in the said area after the 28th day since the last case tests negative....

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Containment zones in the district will be denotified only if no new case of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is reported in the said area after the 28th day since the last case tests negative. Earlier, an area could be unsealed if no case was reported for 14 days.

In a statement released by the district administration on Sunday, chief medical officer Dr Jaswant Singh Punia said that the containment operation in a zone will be considered complete when the report of the last positive case is negative for 28 days. “If a new case emerges in this duration, the containment zone will not be opened and status quo will be maintained,” he said.

A 3-km zone around the place where a Coronavirus case is found will be declared a hot spot and turned into a containment zone.

No movement of people, even to but essentials (milk, vegetables and medicines), is not allowed. Hospitals and healthcare centres in containment zones remain open, but can only be accessed in case of medical emergencies. For contact tracing, the health department conducts a door-to-door survey and sample testing to detect Covid-19 infections and the area is regularly disinfected.



As of now, the district administration has 24 containment zones, created on recommendations of the Containment Zone Committee and District Disaster Management Committee.

In Gurugram block, the containment zones are – Fazilpur in Jharsa village, Jharsa village, Sector 39, Sector 47, Devi Lal Colony, Sun City Sector 54, Sarhaul Village, Tyagiwara Badshahpur, Meghdoot Apartment Sector 10 A, and Om Nagar.

Sohna block has the following containment zones: Gehlot Vihar, Javed Colony, Pahar Colony, Nut Colony, ITI Colony, Mohalla Bhood Para, Mohalla Thakurwara, Tripat Colony, Shiv Kund, Bhagat Wada, and Raipur village.

In Pataudi block, Wards 11 and 14, and Ganpat Vatika are completely sealed.

