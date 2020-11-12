28-year-old held with 20kg marijuana

Police on Wednesday night arrested a 28-year-old man allegedly possessing 20kg of marijuana from Farukhnagar area.

Police identified the suspect as Manoj Kumar of Gurugram’s Sadhrana and said he had been peddling drugs for at least 18 months in the national capital region (NCR).

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) crime, said, “The suspect had purchased the narcotics from a Nuh-based supplier and paid ₹75,000 per kg for the consignment. His plan was to sell it in small packets at 10 times the cost and had finalised deals with other peddlers in the city and in Delhi. We are checking his criminal record.”

The suspect was produced before a district court that sent him to 14-day judicial custody, said police.

During questioning, Sangwan said, he revealed the names of his associates and told police that his brother, Kuldeep Singh, was arrested on June 26 in possession of 112kg of marijuana. “He started smuggling marijuana after his brother’s arrest and has traded more than ₹20 lakh in the last two months. The drugs are smuggled from Odisha,” he said.

A case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Farukhnagar police station.

In October, police had arrested three men in alleged possession of 107 kilograms of marijuana (ganja), estimated to be valued at least ₹20 lakh from Nuh based peddlers. Earlier this week, six men were arrested with 40 kilograms of marijuana in two separate cases.