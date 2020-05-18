28-year-old man kills himself in his car

A 28-year-old man allegedly suffocated himself to death in his car in Sector 29 area on Sunday morning.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the preliminary probe had revealed that around 9 am, the man had sent an email to his cousin brother stating that he was ending his life in his car.

The police said the man was from Alwar and lived in Sector 51. They added that he used to work in an IT company and had left that job at least four months ago.

In his statement to the police, the man’s cousin said, “My cousin was under stress for some time and was undergoing therapy from a psychologist. He had been restless and had not been talking much with the family members lately. Today around 1pm, I checked my email and saw that my cousin brother had sent me an email to me at 9am. In the email, he said he was in Sector 29 and was going to end his life by suffocating himself in his car.”

The police said the cousin and two members of his family rushed to sector 29 and found the man sitting unconscious on the rear seat of the car which was locked from inside. They broke the windowpane of the co-driver’s seat to take out the body.

“The man was rushed to a private hospital in Sushant Lok 1 where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said the police officer.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC). The autopsy of the body is yet to be conducted.

Gurugram does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).