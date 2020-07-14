29-year-old woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in DLF Phase-3

A 29-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her rented accommodation in DLF Phase-3 on Saturday night. The police have booked her partner on charges of murder after the woman’s sister filed a police complaint on Sunday alleging foul play. The police said a preliminary probe suggests that the woman was strangled to death and the suspect tried to paint it as a suicide case. The suspect is yet to be arrested and raid are being conducted to nab him, said the police on Monday.

According to the police, the woman, a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was a former senior sales manager at a private company on Golf Course Extension Road and was staying with a room-mate in the city for the past one year.

The police said the woman’s sister informed the police control room around 9pm on Saturday after her repeated phone calls to her went unanswered. A police team reached the spot and found the main gate of the house locked from outside. Police officials called the landlord to unlock the gate and found that the door to her room on the fourth floor was ajar.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The woman’s body was found on the floor. One end of a saree was tied to the ceiling fan while the other end was hanging. She was rushed to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. A note has been recovered from the spot that mentions the relationship of the woman with her partner. We are verifying the contents of the note. Her mobile phone is also missing.”

The police said that the woman’s sister stated in the FIR that the handwriting on the note was not her sister’s.

In the police complaint, the woman’s sister said that she had spoken to the victim in a video call at 8.48pm on Saturday. “During the conversation, she was crying and begging me to save her life. Suddenly, the call got disconnected. I tried calling her several times but her phone was switched off. Her partner had earlier harassed and physically tortured her. She was planning to move to Aligarh as she was stressed by their repeated fights and had also started packing her belongings. In the evening, she had spoken to my son and mentioned that her partner had been abusing her and that she felt threatened,” said the woman’s sister, adding that the victim had been in a relationship with her partner for over two years after her divorce.

“The crime scene suggests that some evidence was tampered with. We are conducting raids to trace the woman’s partner to question him,” said the police official quoted above.

A post-mortem examination was conducted by a medical board on Sunday and viscera samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination. A case was registered against the suspect under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at DLF Phase-3 police station on Sunday, said the police on Monday.