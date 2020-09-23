Sections
Home / Gurugram / 30-year-old man found dead on railway tracks near Dhanwapur; cops suspect suicide

30-year-old man found dead on railway tracks near Dhanwapur; cops suspect suicide

A 30-year-old man from Jhajjar was found dead on the railway tracks near Dhanwapur on Monday evening. The police said that a probe revealed that he had died by suicide. The...

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 30-year-old man from Jhajjar was found dead on the railway tracks near Dhanwapur on Monday evening. The police said that a probe revealed that he had died by suicide. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC).

The police said the deceased was found dead around 7pm by a team of government railway police (GRP). A blood-stained kitchen knife was found next to his body and he had injuries on his head and body. This led the police to initially suspect that he was killed and that his body was dumped at the tracks.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “A preliminary probe, however, suggests that he died by suicide after coming in front of a train that was passing through. He was suffering from a mental illness and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram. According to his family members, on an earlier occasion too, he had gone missing from his house and had taken a knife along.”

The police said no suicide note was recovered, adding that his body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday.

“The family has not filed any complaint. Prima facie, foul play has been ruled out. We have filed an inquest report in the case,” said the police official, quoted above.

Gurugram does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

