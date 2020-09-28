40-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run mishap on Khandsa Road

A 40-year-old man, who ran a photo studio, was killed after a car allegedly hit his scooter on Khandsa Road late on Saturday night. The police said the accused driver was arrested on Sunday evening and released on bail.

The deceased has been identified as Devendra Kumar, a resident of Pratap Nagar, who ran a photo studio shop on Khandsa Road. According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30pm when Kumar was on his way to his house and had reached near Raj Nagar crossing.

The police said a speeding car arrived at the crossing from an approach lane and hit his scooter from the side, as a result of which he fell on the road. According to footage from a CCTV, the police said he was thrown from his scooter upon impact and collided with a pole and suffered serious injuries. The incident was reported after the victim’s wife called on his phone to check on him and the phone was answered by a commuter, who informed her of the incident.

The victim’s brother, Manish Kumar, said, in the complaint, “A commuter informed us that passersby had taken him to a hospital on Basai Road. His scooter was completely damaged in the collision. We reached the hospital and decided to shift him to another private hospital since his injuries were serious. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors.”

The police said they found the number plate of the accused man’s car from the spot and traced the driver on Sunday evening.

“The number plate of the car fell off after the collision and with the help of regional transport authority officials, the accused man was traced and arrested. During preliminary questioning, he said that he had just gotten off a phone call and was running late. As such, he got confused between some lanes. He did not notice the victim coming from the side. He was released on bail on Sunday,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

A case was registered against the accused man under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Shivaji Nagar police station on Sunday, said the police.

Last week, a three-year-old boy died after a SUV had crashed into a rickshaw he was travelling in near Sector 37D and a 35-year-old carpenter died while his friend suffered minor injuries after a car had brushed against their motorcycle on Golf Course Road (GCR) in DLF Cyber City.