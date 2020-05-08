44,000 households surveyed for relief in Gurugram

Around 44,000 houses have been covered so far in the booth-wise household survey being conducted in the district in 203 panchayats and 35 wards of Gurugram to collect information on impoverished households, people with special needs, and those in need of dry rations and other relief in light of the national lockdown.

The survey was started around mid-April. Officials said all households in Gurugram district would be covered in the next 15 days. Nearly 1,000 teams comprising six to seven members each are undertaking the survey across villages and urban areas to gather data to ensure better targeting of the relief measures to people affected by the lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

“Teams have been tasked to list households in their jurisdictions; impoverished households and those in need of assistance are being identified. Besides, requirements of households, people with ration cards and those without them are also being identified. This information will help us to know who genuinely requires financial assistance, dry rations and other essential items,” said Kulbir Singh Dhaka, chief executive officer, zila parishad, and the nodal officer for the survey.

“This data is being compiled by government officials; officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and social workers have also been roped in to make this initiative successful. The data will be used to target relief towards those who are in need of assistance due to lockdown,” said Dhaka.

Across the state, the Haryana government has been distributing rations free of cost for the month of April, May and June to the needy. Financial assistance is also being given to those who need it. A government spokesperson said that 27 lakh families were given wheat, mustard oil, sugar, salt and pulses worth Rs 154 crore in April and this process will continue in May and June. Below-poverty-line and Antyodaya Anna Yojana families have been given rations at a very cheap rate, he said.

To facilitate the efforts, the government had formed committees at various levels including sectoral, zonal and district committees. These committees have been tasked to ensure that impoverished and underprivileged households are identified and rations, financial assistance and other facilities made available to them.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said that relief in terms of cooked food, dry rations and other materials is being given to around 2 lakh people every day since the first week of the lockdown.

In Gurugram, the district administration is running 24 relief camps and it has sheltered around 29,000 people, around 60 lakh meals have been provided in collaboration with NGOs and dry ration has been given to people who have registered, a district administration spokesperson said.

Madhu Azad, city mayor, who is involved with the initiative, said that the survey also includes social workers who have been roped in make this a collaborative effort. “A lot of information and data has been gathered and work is on to collect more information which will help in better relief outreach,” she said.