46 companies given aid worth ₹30 crore for Covid fight: Khattar

At least 46 companies in the city have supported the Haryana government with aid worth₹30 crore since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday, while addressing the media and party workers via a video conference from Hisar on the occasion of the completion the first year of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)-led coalition government.

On the occasion, Khattar also flagged off 20 ambulances in Gurugram that have been funded under corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme of such companies.

Khattar also spoke about the CM Relief Fund for Covid-19 and said that apart from receiving aid worth ₹30 crore, in the form of PPE and testing kits, the government has also received ₹6 crore monetary support from at least 17 companies in Gurugram, which have contributed more than ₹6 crore for the fund.

“The contribution by the corporates during the tough time has helped the needy. These ambulances provided by them will be helpful in providing timely treatment to people in rural areas,” said Khattar

A state-level programme was organised in Hisar, where Khattar addressed all the districts and participated in a puja for the Hisar airport. He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth ₹1,800 crore across the state, including projects worth ₹18.76 crore for Gurugram.

State power minister Chaudhary Ranjit Singh, who was present in Gurugram, on behalf of the chief minister, laid the foundation stones for projects worth ₹13 crore. These include setting up a 54 MLD water pumping station and laying down sewerage pipelines in Khandsa. He also announced a ₹4-crore project for building community centres in Bandhwari and Baliawas, and inaugurated new senior secondary schools in Naurangpur, Uncha Majra, Lokra and Jatauli, which were upgraded from the primary level.

The state power minister said that as we are still living with the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, citizens should follow all the necessary precautionary measures.“Despite the outbreak of the Covid-19 outbreak, Haryana government was able to maintain the pace of the development work. The government faced losses but we handled the situation and saved lives. Considering the population, the state has a relatively lower death rate compared to other states,” said Chaudhary.