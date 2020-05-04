5 more Covid-19 affected areas added to the list of containment zones

The district administration on Monday issued a fresh list of 24 containment zones in the district, increasing the number of affected areas in the Gurugram block to 13 from 11. Sector 47 has been removed and Sector 39 counted under Jharsa, while localities like Prem Nagar in Sector 12, Dundahera, Ardee City society, Chandan Vihar (New Palam Vihar) and Block C2 gate in Palam Vihar are new additions to the list. The number of affected areas in the other two blocks—Sohna and Pataudi—has, however, reduced.

The 13 containment zones in Gurugram are Fazilpur Jharsa village, Jharsa village (Sector 39), Devi Lal Colony, Sun City (Sector 54), Sarhaul village (lanes 1, 7, 6B), Tyagiwada, Meghdoot Apartment (Sector 10 A), Om Nagar, Prem Nagar (Sector 12), Dundahera, Ardee City Society, Chandan Vihar and Palam Vihar (Block C2 gate).

In Sohna, the affected areas are Gehlot Vihar, Javed Colony, Pahar Colony, Nut Colony, ITI Colony, Raipur village, Shiv Kund, Bhagat Wada and Thakur Wada, while ward numbers 11 and 14 are included in the Pataudi block.

Since Gurugram is an orange zone, the new guidelines by the union ministry of home affairs clearly state that containment zones within orange and red (hotspot) zones will require maximum precautions with strict perimeter control, ensuring no movement in or out of these zones except for medical emergencies or for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services. A containment zone comprises a perimeter of 3 kilometres around an area where a case has been reported.

Health officials said that their teams will continue surveilling and collecting samples in containment zones to trace symptomatic cases. Muhammad Akil, the commissioner of police, Gurugram, said, “Seventy-five police personnel will be deployed in each of these containment zones and will work in eight-hour shifts each. There will be restricted entry and exit points in these zones to prevent the infection from spreading.”

Earlier this week, six cases were reported from Dundahera. The area shares proximity with Delhi’s Kapashera where 41 people in a building were confirmed Covid-19 positive on May 2, ringing alarm bells for Gurugram’s health team. A large number of workers who stay in Dundahera work in Kapashera.

Meanwhile, in Prem Nagar, two cases have been reported, including a man who killed himself after his wife was confirmed positive. The deceased man later tested positive. In other affected areas like Ardee City, Chandan Vihar and Palam Vihar, single cases have been reported with most of them linked to the National Capital, where more than 4,500 cases have been found.

The district administration has issued a list of areas that will be counted as buffer zones, covering a 5-kilometre radius from the epicentre of the containment zone. Officials confirmed that movement in these areas will not be restricted.

Amit Khatri, the deputy commissioner, also issued an order restricting the movement of people between 7pm and 7am for non-essential services. As per the order, persons above the age of 65 having co-morbidities, suffering from chronic diseases, pregnant woman and children below the age of 10, will not be allowed to come out in the open except in the case of medical emergencies or essential requirements. Also, a gathering of five or more persons in a public place is not allowed. This will be in effect till May 17, when the second phase of the extended lockdown ends.

Such areas will be declared containment-free if no case is reported in 28 days after the last case tested negative.