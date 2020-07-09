Sections
Home / Gurugram / 5 more die of Covid-19 in Haryana, 679 new cases

5 more die of Covid-19 in Haryana, 679 new cases

One death each was reported from Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Palwal and worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.    

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 22:37 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Chandigarh

Total Covid-19 cases in Haryana rose to 19,369. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Haryana on Thursday reported five more coronavirus deaths as 679 new cases took the total number of infections to 19,369.

One death each was reported from Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Palwal and worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.    

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage   

The Covid-19 death toll in the state has risen to 287.



The districts which reported fresh cases included Faridabad (182), Gurgaon (151) Sonipat (85), Bhiwani (51), Rohtak (46), and Ambala (34) among others.

The number of active cases in the state is 4,572 while 14,510 people have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

The state’s recovery rate on Thursday was 74.91 per cent, it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fake T20 scandal: Mohali police sends notice to online streaming apps
Jul 09, 2020 22:48 IST
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri’s resignation accepted
Jul 09, 2020 22:47 IST
Two minors booked for sodomising 12-year-old boy in Ludhiana
Jul 09, 2020 22:46 IST
Punjab to set up plasma bank, start rapid antigen testing in five districts
Jul 09, 2020 22:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.