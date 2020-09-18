50 trees felled illegally in Sector 50; cops file FIR

The Gurugram Police has registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly chopping around 40 to 50 trees illegally, damaging a green belt and a drain in front of Block C of Mayfield Garden in Sector 50. A case in this regard was registered at the Sector 50 police station on the complaint of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the police said.

On Thursday morning, the authority tweeted from its official handle, “It is a matter of great shame that miscreants have cut over 50 fully grown trees from Green Belt in front of Mayfield Garden Block C, Gurugram and created an illegal access to the sector road. This is a heinous and shameful crime. GMDA has lodged an FIR in the matter and will bring all culprits to book (sic).”

Subash Yadav, district forest officer, GMDA, said that a criminal complaint has been lodged in the matter by GMDA as roads drains and trees in a green belt owned by the authority have been damaged “The green belt and footpath have been damaged by unknown persons and we have asked the police department to probe the matter,” he said.

In the complaint, the GMDA said that a cut through the green belt has damaged the drain, footpath and trees. The authority has asked the police to immediately conduct an investigation and book the culprits involved in the matter. The matter of cutting trees is being taken seriously as Gurugram is already short of the green cover and several thousand trees have been felled in the city in the last few years for developing infrastructure.

Officials privy to the matter said that it seemed residents of a nearby village had removed the trees in order to connect the revenue road with the main sector road but maintained that a police probe will reveal the identity of the culprits.

Inspector Surender Singh, SHO, Sector 50 police station, meanwhile said that a case has been registered against unknown persons on the complaint of GMDA. “A case was registered today on the complaint of GMDA, which said public property has been damaged by unknown persons. The matter is under investigation,” said Singh.