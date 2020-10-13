50-yr-old who was assaulted near Kherki Daula succumbs to injuries

A 50-year-old man, who was assaulted during an argument over an accident at Kherki Daula on Sunday, died during treatment at a private hospital on Tuesday.

The Kherki Daula police have added murder charges to the first information report (FIR) filed on Monday. No arrest was made till Tuesday evening.

The deceased, Netarpal Singh, was a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and had an electrical business. On Sunday, Singh and a relative were returning from Pataudi in their car, when a trio parked the scooter they were riding on in front of the car and alleged it had rammed the scooter, the police said. The incident took place adjacent to a petrol pump near a T-point on Pataudi road in Bhangrola.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The complainant alleged that the suspects confronted the victim, who was behind the wheel, and blamed him for brushing the car against their scooter. They snatched the car keys and manhandled him. During the confrontation, the suspects called at least 10 persons, who assaulted the victim with sticks and rods. He was also punched and kicked by the suspects, who then escaped.”

The police said he was rushed to a private hospital in Manesar and they received information of the incident from the hospital on Sunday. “At the time of the incident, the victim was declared unfit for a statement and his relative had said that she would record her statement later, as she was not in the right frame of mind. On Monday, the victim’s nephew filed a statement and an FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station. According to the FIR, 10 to 15 persons had attacked the victim. The accused are yet to be identified,” the police official quoted above said.

The victim was referred to another private hospital on Monday, as the injuries were critical. On Tuesday, he died during treatment.

According to the post-mortem report, he suffered four fatal injuries to his head, legs and ribs, said police. Police said it was not certain if the car had hit the scooter and chain of events was unclear at this point.

On Monday, a case was registered against the unidentified accused persons under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 341 (wrongful restraint), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station. The police said Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been added to the FIR.