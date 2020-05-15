54 officials of MCG tested for Covid-19

At least 54 officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) were tested for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday.

All the 54 officials who were tested belong to MCG’s Zone 3. MCG joint commissioner Hariom Attri said demands were made by officials, especially those working in the containment zones and involved in food distribution to migrant workers and other essential services, to get them tested for the infection.

Attri said the officials felt they might have been negligent with wearing masks and gloves on a few occasions while being on duty and, therefore, requested for a test.

“Many of our workers felt that they initially did not take the implications of Covid-19 too seriously and did not practice adequate safety measures. In addition, a large number of workers were deployed in the containment zones involved in food distribution and other essential services, who felt the need to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Hence, we have extended the option to all our workers to get themselves tested for Covid-19,” said Attri, adding that he too got himself tested for the virus along with many other staff members in MCG’s Zone 3 office in Sector 42. Those working in the MCG’s central store, where all protective equipment and items related to the pandemic are stored, were also tested, along with those engaged in containment zones and distribution of food.

Officials said that the MCG has made it optional for all its workers to get themselves tested for the virus across all its four zones, with the testing process commencing with MCG’s Zone 3 on Friday.

Ashish Singla, chief medical officer(CMO), MCG, further said that all sanitation workers working in containment zones and its buffer zones would also be tested for the virus, with one batch of 50 sanitation workers each to be tested on alternate days.

“Sanitation workers have been working in close proximity to areas where coronavirus cases have been confirmed. As a precautionary measure, we want to ensure all the workers are tested and can subsequently continue to work in containment zones and other areas of the city with adequate safety equipment,” said Singla.

Around 1,500 sanitation workers are estimated to be working in the city’s 35 containment zones and buffers zones, said Singla.

Singla said that a batch of 50 sanitation workers was tested for coronavirus on Thursday at the MCG’s Sector 39 office from where its health branch operates, with the next batch of 50 workers scheduled to be tested on Saturday. He said the test results of the workers will take around 48 hours to process.