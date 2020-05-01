Sections
54-year-old man commits suicide in Gurugram

Updated: May 01, 2020 17:02 IST

By Asian News International, Gurugram

A woman who tested positive for Covid-19 was in for another shock as her husband committed suicide. (Reuters)

A 54-year-old man committed suicide here after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, police said.

The incident was reported from Gurugram’s Acharya Puri.

“The man committed suicide on Thursday night by hanging. No suicide note was found from the site,” a Gurugram Police release said.

The police said they were investigating the reasons for suicide and it would be ascertained before post-mortem if the person was infected by COVID-19.



