578 students register on the first day of admission for Gurugram University

At least 578 students on Tuesday got themselves registered for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses being offered by Gurugram University on the first day of the admission process. The admission process, including the counselling session for various courses, will take place entirely online this year in view of the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

No technical glitches were reported in the admission process, with the maximum number of students registering for B.Tech (Computer Science) with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Courses such as MBA and Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) also saw a higher number of registrations in comparison to other courses, as per the data shared by the university. Out of 578 students, 75 registered for B.Tech, while 53 applications were received for the MBA course.

This year, the university has introduced six new courses. These courses include M Pharma (Master in Pharmaceutical Chemistry), MPT (Master in Physiotherapy with specialisation in Cardio-Pulmonary), LLB, MSc (Physics), MSc (Chemistry), and MSc (Math). With the addition of these six courses, the total number of courses being offered by the university comes to 28.

The last date for submitting applications for UG courses is July 31 till 4pm while applications for PG courses can be submitted up to August 20 till 4pm. The first merit list for UG courses will be released on August 4, while the list for PG courses will be declared on August 24.

Sonia, public relations officer(PRO) of Gurugram University, said that admission process took off smoothly on the first day. “There was no delay or glitches in the admission process. More than 500 students registered themselves by 5pm on Tuesday and more are expected to register in the coming days. The online infrastructure of the university has been upgraded keeping in mind the demands of online registration. We have also created an online help desk for assistance regarding the registration process,” said Sonia.

The university is currently operating from a temporary campus in Sector 51. The construction of the university’s own campus in Kankrola in Sector 87 is yet to be completed.