600 shanties demolished by MCG near Sikanderpur

As many as 600 illegal shanties were demolished and eight acres of public land was recovered during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram...

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As many as 600 illegal shanties were demolished and eight acres of public land was recovered during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in the Aravallis, near Sikanderpur on Monday, said officials of the civic body.

The drive was conducted by the officials of the enforcement wing of the civic body and was carried out under heavy police protection. Over 200 police officers were present at the spot to give cover to MCG officials. There was a stray incident of stone-pelting allegedly by those living in the shanties, said MCG officials, adding that the matter was quickly resolved by the police personnel present at the spot.

MCG officials said that nobody suffered any injuries during the drive. “We are in the process of identifying the people who threw stones at the officers of the enforcement team so that legal action can be initiated against them,” said Hariom Attri, joint commissioner, MCG, who was headed the drive on Monday.

This is the third such drive to be conducted by MCG officials in the Aravalli region in the last seven days.Last week, on Thursday, the MCG had conducted a similar anti-encroachment drive in Sikanderpur and near Bristol Chowk. Nearly 300 illegal shanties were demolished in the drive. Before that, on Tuesday, the civic body had conducted another such drive in Sikanderpur and had demolished 70 illegal shanties. It had recovered two acres of land belonging to the MCG.



