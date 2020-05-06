Sections
7 more Covid-19 cases in Haryana, state tally reaches 555

Among the new cases, Gurugram has reported three cases, one each from Faridabad and Jhajjar and Panipat two.

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:35 IST

By Asian News International, Chandigarh

Gurugram, India- May 05, 2020: Medical workers in PPE overalls during a screening exercise in Sirhaul village during a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, at Sirhaul village. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Seven more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Haryana, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 555 on Wednesday, the state Health Department said.

According to the state Health Department, six people have lost their lives due to the virus.

At present, there are 289 active cases while 260 people have been cured in the state. Among the total positive cases in the state, Gurugram has so far reported the highest number of cases at 87, Sonepat 78, Faridabad 77, Jhajjar 65 and Panipat 30.



