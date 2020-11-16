75% ICU beds in Gurugram now reserved for Covid-19 cases

At least 75% of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in Gurugram hospitals have been reserved for critical coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients, according to an order issued by the district administration on Monday.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner (DC), Gurugram, also issued directives to reserve 50% of the general beds in at least 42 private hospitals for moderately ill Covid-19 patients.

So far, 35% of beds in hospitals were reserved for patients, who had contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

The hospital beds include both in the general category and those in the ICU fitted with ventilator.

Earlier in September, the reserved bed capacity was increased from 25% to 35%.

“Under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, public and private hospitals are directed to ensure 50% of the total bed capacity in the general category and 75% of the total bed capacity in the ICU and fitted with ventillators are reserved for Covid-19 patients,” the order stated.

There has been a surge of new Covid-19 cases since the end of October and hospital beds are being quickly occupied by patients suffering from the viral infection.

On Sunday evening, 405 Covid-19 patients were admitted to various hospitals in Gurugram. Over 600 Covid-19 patients from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and other parts of Haryana etc were also undergoing treatment, data showed.

On Monday, Gurugram is likely to cross the 40,000 mark of total Covid-19 cases reported in the district to date.

“There has been an uptick in demand for ICU beds because of a spike in Covid-19 cases of late,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of health (CMOH), Gurugram.

“The decision has been taken based on the directives issued by Niti Aayog on Friday to tackle the surge of Covid-19 cases in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) over the last three weeks,” he added.

Niti Aayog had asked the Haryana government to take urgent steps to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases.

Data showed that 2,095 beds were reserved in 42 hospitals in Gurugram on Monday, including 312 in the ICU and 139 ventillator-fitted beds, respectively.

At present, 116 and 63 ICU and ventillator-fitted beds are occupied, respectively.

Out of 1,644 general category beds, 994 are currently occupied.