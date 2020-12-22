Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Gurugram / 92 new Covid infections, 1 more death in Gurugram

92 new Covid infections, 1 more death in Gurugram

Gurugram reported 92 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest rise in nearly four months. The district had last reported fewer than 100 cases on August 24, when 77 new...

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram reported 92 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest rise in nearly four months.

The district had last reported fewer than 100 cases on August 24, when 77 new infections of Covid-19 were detected. In early November, new cases had peaked when it touched 964 new cases in a single day.

“As we have said before, it’s hard to pinpoint the precise reason behind this slowdown. The most likely is that a large portion of the community has already been exposed to the virus and have acquired immunity. A proper serosurvey is needed to test the validity of this argument,” said Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer, Gurugram.

The district also reported 129 new recoveries on Tuesday, along with one new Covid-related death. The total number of Covid-19 cases to emerge from Gurugram now stands at 55985, of which 54304 patients have recovered. The number of active patients stands at 1340, the lowest in at least a month. Of these, 120 people are presently hospitalized, while 1217 patients are under home isolation, while another three patients are under observation at district Covid care centres.

Gurugram tested 4024 new samples for Covid-19 on Tuesday, with the daily test positivity rate dropping to 2.2 percent, the lowest in over four months. The World Health Organization’s guidelines state that a desirable test positivity rate is under five percent, seen successively over a period of at least 10 days. Tuesday marked the fifth consecutive day that the positivity rate was below five percent.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
by Rezaul H Laskar
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
by Joydeep Thakur and Divya Chandrababu
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Protesters block Delhi-Meerut e-way at border for 10 hours, inner lanes jammed
by Peeyush Khandelwal
Markets bounce back on $892 billion US stimulus
by Nasrin Sultana
Leaders want more farmers to be able to reach UP Gate, say agitation will be prolonged
by Peeyush Khandelwal
Noida farmers march in support of new bills, traffic comes to a halt at Greater Noida Expressway
by Tanmayee Tyagi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.