Active cases lowest in two months

At 725, the number of active cases in Gurugram is the lowest in the last two months, according to district-level data. Officials attribute the decline in the number of active cases to increased testing and high recovery rate.

Data shows that on June 2, the total number of active cases in Gurugram was 775 when the total case count was 1,063. With a test positivity rate of almost 37% at the time, the cases grew exponentially and in the first week, it crossed the 1,500 mark. For the next many days, almost 130 to 230 new cases were being reported. By June 16, the active cases had climbed to 1,722 with the total case load of 3,682.

In July, however, a decline was visible as the daily growth rate of cases in the month reduced to 1.7%, which in June was 12.6%.The number of active cases was 1,091 on July 29, which came down to 991 by July 30, further to 883 on August 2 and finally to 757 on August 4.

Health officials said that in the last one week, less than 100 new cases were reported every day.

Dr. Ram Prakash, district epidemiologist, said, “Samples of nearly 2000-2500 people are being collected daily but not too many people test positive. On Tuesday, at least ,2519 samples were collected, for 1,466 antigen tests and the rest for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test. Out of the total samples, only 68 were positive. Within a week’s time, the active cases can come down to 500.”

Another reason for decline in active cases is high recovery rate, according to Ram Prakash. Gurugram’s current recovery rate is over 90%. “Not many patients are sick. Patients are mostly asymptomatic, home isolated and are easily getting recovered,” he said. In the last one week, per day recovery numbers exceeded the new cases, showing its impact on the active cases figure.

Dr. Virender Singh, chief medical officer, said, “The test positivity rate has come down due to increased surveillance and testing. It is less than 8%. Every day more than 2000 tests are being conducted to identify new cases. Special focus on worst affected areas also helped in the declining numbers.”