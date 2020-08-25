Administration reduces beds in isolation facilities due to poor occupancy

The Gurugram district administration on Tuesday slashed the number of isolation beds reserved in hotels and guest houses in the city for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients from 3,481 to 386, and 71 hotels were de-notified as Covid care centers

According to the district health bulletin, these facilities called as District Covid Care Centres (DCCC) till Tuesday had only 10 patients.

Of the 858 total active cases till Tuesday, 760 were home isolated and 88 were hospitalised. “The bed count has been reduced due to low demand. Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients prefer home isolation instead of staying in a hotel for a week,” said Dr. Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

Since asymptomatic patients prefer home isolation, only 321 beds in seven hotels have been reserved as self-paid isolation facilities and 65 beds in two hotels as government-paid facility.

In an order issued by Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner on Tuesday, 71 hotels have been de-notified as isolation facilities. Since June 13 beds in these hotels were reserved for Covid-19 patients who do not have enough space for home isolation. At least 2,548 beds were reserved under self-paid isolation facility, where a patient had to pay charges up to ₹2500 plus taxes. Similarly, 943 beds were reserved under government paid isolation facilities. Under this, government pays for the patient’s stay for which it pays ₹700 including taxes and three meals a day.

Paid isolation facilities have been retained at Ginger Hotels in Sector 14, Hotel Dolphine sector 12, Red Fox sector 60, Ahuja Residency DLF Phase 1 and 2, The Royal (Basai, old Delhi Gurugram Road), and Amba Residency (near bus stand). Government paid facility is available in only two hotels – Hotel New Destination (Rajiv Chowk) and Hotel Imperial (Atul Kataria Chowk).