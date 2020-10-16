Affordable developers inn Gurugram asked to raise demands based on basis of construction

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday asked developers of affordable housing projects in Gurugram to demand money from buyers only on the basis of the status of projects. Some of them were also asked to submit construction linked payment plan.

The directions were issued during a review meeting of such projects in the city.

The city has 80 affordable housing projects in various stages of construction that were launched under the new affordable housing policy. As per the department, at least 20 were delayed and the several others have not met their construction targets despite taking money from the buyers. Now, a number of buyers were complaining, prompting the department to act.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of several developers and was chaired by senior town planner Ravi Sihag and district town planner RS Bhath.

During the meeting, officials also made it clear that in case work on the projects is not started or expedited and undue money taken from buyers then they would recommend registration of FIR against them.

In the meeting, RS Bhath asked developers to increase the number of workers on site and ensure that complaints of buyers for delays are addressed. “The plea that Covid-19 delayed work can’t be admitted forever. The developers will have to take money as per norms and build accordingly,” he said.

Officials said those who have taken money for the project and yet have not met their construction targets would be asked to refund.

In the matter related to OSB Developers that has two projects in sectors 69 and 109, Sihag directed the developer to submit a construction linked plan and expedite the pace of construction. “The developer should also not raise any demand from the buyers as they have already taken almost half the money of the project, while work on the ground has been minimal. If the pace of work is not increased, then the department will initiate penal action for violating norms,” he said.

The representatives of OSB Developers agreed to submit the plan and accelerate pace of construction.

A similar direction was given to developers of another project in sector 37 that had similar issues.

Officials also directed the developer of Astare Green Court project in sector 90 to ensure that project is completed by December. The developers assured the department that they would accelerate work.

Sihag also said that they have asked the developers to submit status report every 15 days so that department can keep track of projects.

Around 40,000 buyers in the city have booked apartments in affordable housing projects. Under the affordable housing policy, the developers have to complete the projects within four years of the launch.