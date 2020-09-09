After buildings tilt under rain, HSVP panel recommends soil test, supervision

A five-member committee looking into incidents of structures tilting after heavy rain in Gurugram on Wednesday recommended to the urban development authority Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) that a soil test be done before future buildings are designed.

It also recommended that that the structural design should be submitted mandatorily along with building plan for approval to the authority.

A house each in sectors 27, 46 and 47 tilted following heavy rain on August 19 and 20. The HSVP had constituted the five-member technical committee headed by its superintending engineer Satpal Singh Dahiya.

The committee found that all three structures that had tilted a weak foundation and were not designed to carry the load of four storeys along with a stilt.

Dahiya said, “We have submitted the recommendations to the HSVP administrator for further action in this regard so that in future such incidents are prevented.”

Other recommendations

The committee recommended that small plots of area two to six marlas be built with mandatory raft foundation and the width of the plot and its height are kept in proportion.

The committee has also recommended that construction of a building should be supervised by an approved structural engineer or retired government civil engineer of the rank of executive engineer and above. The charges for supervision should be fixed by HSVP. Also, the structural engineer and the architect must submit a completion report to the authority

Further, the committee recommended that the materials used in the construction -- concrete, cement and steel -- should be of BIS specification and the contractor must ensure quality control.

Dr Abhay Shrivastava, disaster management expert from Haryana institute of public administration, who was also member of the committee, said that there was an urgent need to train the contractors, masons and bar binders. “We have recommended that these workers be trained and also accountability fixed for contractors do substandard work,” he added.

A senior HSVP official confirmed that they would make the soil test and supervision by a structural engineer mandatory. “The problem has increased recently after permission was given to build fourth floor along with a stilt as the structure now needs stronger base and foundation. There is need for change in construction and design of houses in view of increased height and load. We will be implementing the recommendations serious,” he said on condition of anonymity.