After drastic drop between March and July, admission in city’s emergency wards sees an uptick

With a decline in the number of active coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the city and increasing relaxations after the lockdown, various private hospitals are reporting a rise in admissions in the emergency units with cases of accidents, injuries, cardiac and brain strokes being reported.

After witnessing a drastic downfall of almost 50-60% in the inflow of emergency patients between March and July due to the lockdown, doctors said that emergency numbers are gradually rising as people are overcoming their fear of getting infected and are no longer hesitant to visit hospitals.

“In the last two weeks, our emergency facility has seen an increase of 16-17% in footfall,” said Dr Salil Malik, consultant and head of department, emergency medicine, Max Hospital, Gurugram. “Compared to last year, the emergency unit noticed a fall of 40% patients between March and July this year. With the gradual unlocking and regular traffic becoming operational, trauma cases are coming with the patients reporting fever, dengue, pneumonia and urinary tract infections,” said Malik.

Dr Nikhil Mishra, chief of medical services, Columbia Asia Hospital, Palam Vihar, also agreed that in the last two weeks inflow of patients in emergency has increased by 15%.

“It is less than 2019. If were having 1,000 patients in the emergency in 2019, the number got reduced by almost 50% this year,” said Mishra. Hospital data shows that in 2019, emergency cases, such as those of assault, poisoning, drug overdose, injury, renal issues and trauma, among others, were somewhere between 1,100- 1,300 between March and August 2019. This year, during the same period, the number has dipped to 520-590, with mostly cases of renal issues and injuries being reported.

Earlier in March this year, the Central government had issued an advisory, directing medical institutions and hospitals to postpone elective surgeries. Later, between May and June, these services were resumed.

“Fear of contracting Covid-19 made people avoid multiple visits to the hospital,” said Dr Swadesh Kumar, consultant and head of emergency department, Naryana Hospital. According to him compared to 2019 (between March and July), there has been a 40-45% drop in the patients coming to the emergency. Likewise, a significant drop of 30-40% in the number of patients who got admitted. “The decline was also due to a drop in accident cases and drink driving during lockdown,” he said.

Apart from the decline in the number of road accidents, there has also been a drop in the number of emergency cases coming in from other states primarily due to fear of travelling, according to Dr Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

“In comparison to last year, the emergency footfall is currently at 60 -65%. Earlier there was a dip in emergency footfall as people were keeping indoors and were apprehensive of coming to the hospital for treatment. Now with relaxation in the border movement, we have seen a rise in the number of emergency visits,” she said, adding that most of the patients getting admitted in emergency are cases of cardiology, neurology and gastroenterology.

Kumar, however, said that they are also getting 40-50% cases of brain haemorrhage or brain strokes, although the numbers are still low. “After a person gets a brain stroke there is a window period of four hours. A patient must be admitted in the hospital within this time period or else it further increases the risk. Some of the cases are being reported after this window period is over. To avoid infection, people are still putting their brain health at risk,” said Kumar.