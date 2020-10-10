After encouraging response, evening testing camps to continue in Gurugram throughout winter season

The health department on Saturday said it plans to continue holding evening testing camps for reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests throughout October and the ensuing winter season. The department said the decision was taken after observing an encouraging response to such camps, which were held across 10 locations in Gurugram, since October 1. An estimated 800 people have already been tested at these camps over the past 10 days.

Dr MP Singh, the health department’s nodal officer for testing and containment zone management, said, “Our evening camps are held every evening for two to three hours. We are seeing a better response than what we have anticipated. Every day, approximately 80 people are coming in and getting walk-in tests done, in a relatively short period of time. About 800 people have been tested so far. Seeing this demand, we will be issuing a revised schedule for such camps every 10 days.”

Since October 1, a camp had been set up every day at select locations, such as Laxman Vihar, Rajiv Nagar, Patel Nagar, Khandsa, Sukhrali and Nathupur, all of which were designated as containment zones at the time of these camps. The locations themselves, officials explained, had been selected as they are important transit hubs and public places, drawing heavy public footfall. For example, Gurugram bus stand, Galleria market and the Sheetla Mata Mandir were all earmarked for such camps.

A schedule prepared by the health department reveals that, by October 20, evening RT PCR camps will be held for a second time at three locations, including Sahara Mall and Galleria market (under the Chanderlok primary healthcare centre), and Ambience Mall (under the Nathupur primary healthcare centre). New locations include the Tigra-Samaspur crossing in Tigra, Sector 10A and Sector 4 markets in Laxman Vihar, Sector 90 in Bhangrola, Miyawali Colony and Ashok Vihar (Phase 3) in Rajiv Nagar, and Sector 14 market in Sukhrali.

“For the moment, we are focusing on increasing testing in areas adjacent to containment zones, so if there is any spread outside the sealed area we will come to know. At places where there is more demand for walk-in tests, like in Galleria market and Ambience Mall, repeat camps will be held. These activities are helpful for people who may want to get tested but also have to go to work during the day,” said Dr Singh.

While he did not reveal how many new positive cases have been detected through these evening camps, Singh added that higher positivity rates had been observed among people tested at Galleria Market and Ambience Mall.