After experts raise doubts, HSPCB sends Bandhwari leachate samples for retest

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board(HSPCB) on Wednesday collected fresh samples of leachate from around the Bandhwari landfill site for a second laboratory test to assess whether the leachate’s chemical constituents conform to the required guidelines for discharge, as stipulated by the Centre’s Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The move comes almost two weeks after experts and environmentalists raised concerns regarding the HSPCB’s first report in the matter, dated July 18, that found no presence of heavy metals in leachate samples collected soon after the first heavy monsoon rains, around July 9. A copy of the report is in possession of Hindustan Times.

Apart from the absence of heavy metals in the leachate samples, the report had stated that the pH levels (which measure acidity) and the biological oxygen demand (which is the measure of oxygen consumed by microorganisms as they decompose organic waste) in the samples were within the limits prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) solid waste management rules.

Experts who reviewed the report said its findings were “highly improbable” and did not adhere to the rules of the national accreditation board for testing and calibration laboratories (NABL). In response to these allegations, HSPCB officials said on July 25 that a second analysis would be commissioned.

“We have now sent two batches of samples for testing at separate labs. One will be sent to Panchkula to be tested at the HSPCB’s headquarters, and the other will be tested by an independent private laboratory. Lab reports, as well as a site inspection report, will be ready in seven days. Following that, we will issue our concluding analysis,” said Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, HSPCB, Gurugram.

Singh also pointed out that four samples have been collected this time, in the presence of a local environmentalist as well as a three-member team of HSPCB officials, who have been tasked with preparing the final report. An order to this effect was also issued by Singh on July 29, following complaints from city resident Vaishali Rana Chandra — an activist who has been tracking developments at the landfill. The HSPCB had initially inspected the area and collected three samples from a leachate pond for chemical analysis on July 13.

Dr Rekha Singh, an approved environment expert from the Quality Council of India under the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF), had expressed her doubts about the initial findings of HSPCB. She said, “The results seem highly unlikely for a leachate sample taken from a landfill. Going by the report, which shows desirable acidity and oxygen demand, the water may even be fit for drinking. This definitely raises some questions as to the integrity of the report, as most samples taken from the field -- even in natural water bodies -- show higher pH levels and the presence of contaminants.”

Dr Vinod Kumar Mogha, an independent expert with over a decade-long experience in material sciences and laboratory testing, said the report does not, as per the NABL guidelines, provide any confirmatory statements about the quality of the samples taken. “Any lab test is done with a certain aim, and reports must mandatorily summarise their findings and provide conclusive statements. The HSPCB report does not tell us about the implications of its test results, as it should have,” he said.