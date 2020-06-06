After worker contracts Covid-19, MCG closes its two branches until next Thursday

A day after a Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) employee tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), officials said that two branches of the civic body at its main office in Sector 34 will be closed for operations till next Thursday as a precautionary measure.

A contractual worker in the accounts wing at the MCG’s main office in Sector 34 tested positive for the virus on Friday evening.

Bharat Bhushan Kalra, chief accounts officer (CAO), MCG, said that the worker who contracted the infection had come to work on Thursday morning, and was sent back an hour later when he developed a fever. Kalra said that the worker got himself tested the following day and informed the officials. MCG then decided to close two of its branches until next Thursday, after coming to know about his diagnosis on Friday evening.

“As a precautionary measure both the accounts and the audit branches, located in close proximity to each other will be closed until Thursday. Six days will be enough time for workers to start exhibiting symptoms, if they have contracted the virus. Hence, we have asked employees to self-isolate themselves for the time being,” said Kalra.

Kalra further said that around 40 workers in the two branches would be tested for the virus before they return to work on Thursday.

With the MCG office in Sector 34 closed for operations on the weekend, officials said extensive disinfecting and sanitation work will be carried out on Saturday and Sunday across the three floors of the civic body building, especially on the second floor where the accounts branch is located along with other branches, such as the audit branch, the engineering wing, the establishment branch, and the IT wing.

Ashish Singla, chief medical officer(CMO) of the MCG said that officials have been directed to get themselves tested if they are exhibiting any symptoms for the virus.

“We have contacted the health department for assisting us in testing MCG employees. All workers at the Sector 34 office have been told to come forward and get themselves tested for the virus if they desire. Tests will be initiated within the next two-three days,” said Singla.

