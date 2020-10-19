An exhibition for an artistic festive season ahead

Art can evoke myriad emotions and hope is what one needs in these trying times amid the Covid-19 pandemic. And this exhibition in Delhi-NCR promises to do just that. “This year’s collection is ‘happy collection’,” says artist and sculptor Anju Kumar, whose annual show promises just that. All your festive needs are sorted at this exhibition that encompasses a vast range of artworks including paintings, murals, planters, urns, table bases, pillars, Ganeshas, Buddhas, chowkis, Tulsi chauras, mandir, floor lamps and more.

Artist Anju Kumar used the lockdown period to experiment with bright hues of vermillion, crimsons, turquoise,yellow ochre apart from the earthy hues of browns, that features prominently in the collection.

The underlying concept for this art show is that one has to celebrate life and be at their creative best to be happy

“It’s about expressing yourself from the core space, in tandem with the universe. I feel the bottom line of life is Sat Chit Anand. The underlying concept for this art show is that one has to celebrate life and be at their creative best to be happy,” says Kumar, who has experimented with bright hues for the exhibition as “bright artworks change the configuration of the living space dramatically and bring life to mundane walls”.

Due to the long lockdown, artists across India are facing a financial crunch. The festive season is the ray of hope one needs at this point in time, and people should support them, feels Kumar. “These are trying times for everyone, be it craftsmen or artists but we need to be connected, and have faith that this too shall pass. Everyone should make a conscious effort to support the indigenous crafts as it is so important to encourage our traditional art,” she says.

Ask her the measures she had to take this year to ensure safety, vis-à-vis previous years, and she shares: “This year’s art show is going to be different as we request our valuable clients to come with an appointment.”

Catch It Live

What: Festive Collection by Anju Kumar

Where: Studio Anmol, C-55A, South City-1, Gurgaon 122002

On Till: October 25

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 on Rapid Metro

Contact: 9810033305

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more on Facebook and Twitter