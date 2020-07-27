Antigen testing camps come to condominiums, townships

Over the last two weeks, the health department has started conducting rapid antigen testing camps on the request of residents at several townships, condominiums and societies across the city. Till now, 10 such camps have been organised in places such as Sushant Lok 1, DLF Phase 1, and sector 47 to trace new Covid-19 cases, according to the health officials.

Residents, housekeeping staff, security guards and domestic helps are mostly tested in these camps. Health officials said an elaborate plan was in the offing to cover maximum ground with such camps in as many townships as possible.

“Even if a single family in a condominium tests Covid-19 positive, we plan to set up a camp within the premises of the township to cover as many people as possible,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

“There is no restriction on the people coming for testing. It can be domestic helps, drivers, estate officers among others, who are part of the society. Through antigen detection test, we can cover more people in less time, as the test can deliver results in 15-30 minutes. More kits have been ordered for the purpose,” said Yadav.

In Gurugram, more than 38,000 antigen kits have been used, out of which almost 11,00 have tested positive. The antigen diagnostic test detects proteins attached to coronavirus or within it by testing the sample collected from the nasal cavity using swabs. The antigen test, however, may not detect all active infection since it is not specific as Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests. Therefore those who are symptomatic but antigen-negative are required to be tested through the frontline RT-PCR test.

Officials said that the rationale behind conducting such camps in townships, condominiums, societies is to ensure a larger number of people are tested for Covid-19 which not only helps in forming a more accurate assessment of the spread of the virus in the city but also helps in undertaking swift treatment interventions for people who have tested positive.

On Monday, one such camp was conducted at the clubhouse of Bestech Park View Spa Apartments in sector 47, in collaboration with officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on the behest of residents.

Health department officials tested 100 people including residents, people from nearby areas, domestic helps, security guards, housekeeping staff at the camp for the virus.

Of the 100 people tested, 82 tested negative for the virus. One resident of Rosewood City in sector 49, a visitor, however, tested positive for the virus, and he was put under home quarantine immediately. Seventeen other people, who tested negative for the virus during rapid antigen testing but exhibited symptoms, were also tested for the virus through RT-PCR method and their results will be revealed in the next 48 hours.

“We have been conducting such camps across the city since the start of the month, primarily in large outbreak regions (LORs). Now we have received directions to carry out such camps in other parts of the city as well to ensure more people are tested for the virus and put in home quarantine or in hospitals for treatment as and when needed. A resident of sector 49 tested positive for the virus during Monday’s testing and he was sent home immediately. We have been regularly following up with him since then,” said Hardeep Kaur Saluja, medical officer, health department and in-charge of urban primary health centres (UPHC).

Kaur was conducting the camp at Bestech Park View Spa Apartments in sector 47. “Since these camps are not being conducted in LORs, where the chances of cases emerging are much higher, the scale of testing is much lower. In LORs we are testing around 2,000 people every day, but in specific residential areas, testing of 100 people is sufficient,” she said.

Sukhbir Palta, a resident of the condominium who had placed the request with the health department for setting up a testing camp, said there were several reasons for people of his locality being tested.

“We have a sizeable number of people who are senior citizens and some have comorbid conditions. They aren’t necessarily in a position to venture out and get themselves tested for Covid-19. In addition to this, a lot of our staff and domestic helps are also coming to the condominium from various parts of the city and interacting with each other. As a precautionary measure, we requested the health department to conduct a camp in our neighbourhood,” said Palta.