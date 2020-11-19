Ardee City residents find power supply cut; discom points to unpaid dues

Residents of Palm Grove Heights condominium in Ardee City were in for a shock on Wednesday evening after the discom Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) disconnected the power supply for non-payment of dues that it claimed collectively ran over ₹1 crore.

The residents, however, said that they paid the dues to the developer regularly who did not pay the power utility. The developer has denied this.

In the adjacent Ardee City plotted colony too, residents complained that power connection of 15 to 20 houses was disconnected despite them either not having received the bills or had been regular with payment. Colony residents pay their bills directly rather than to any developer.

Mayank Agarwal, a resident of Palm Grove condominium, which is a part of Ardee City, complained that the connection was cut despite meeting the DHBVN officials and assuring them that they would make the payment within a day or two. “There are around 20 Covid-19 patients in the apartments and around 2,000 residents were impacted. The payment has not been made by the developer,” said Agarwal.

Brigadier (retd) MJS Sandhu, who is the president of apartment owners association, said that the residents have been paying rental to the developer every two months. “Around ₹1.40 crore is pending as bill and due to the power disconnection the residents are facing a lot of problems. The residents had gone to meet the DHBVN officials but there was no solution. This is nothing but harassment,” he said.

In Ardee City colony, a number of residents alleged that the DHBVN had disconnected power without giving them any notice or bill.

Surinder Kaul, a senior citizen, said, “I didn’t receive any bill since August when I had paid my dues last. We are senior citizens living alone and it is difficult to survive without electricity. I called several DHBVN officials in the evening but there was no response. I spent the whole Thursday trying to meet the officials. I hope this is not repeated.”

Pravin Yadav, president, Ardee City RWA, said that no notice was issued to residents for disconnection of power. “The residents are suffering because the bills were either delayed or not issued at all,” he said.

The developer of Palm Grove Heights condominium and Ardee City, Ardee Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, when asked about the matter said that residents of Palm Grove Heights condominium had not paid electricity bills for the last eight months. “The consumers have to pay electricity bills and these have remained unpaid for last eight months. As soon as the residents pay the bill, we will make payments to DHBVN and get power restored,” said Anil Hasija, vice president, Ardee Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

Hasija also said that the RWA is not allowing their staff to enter the condominium, which is also causing problem in operations. He, however, said that consumers of plotted area paid bills directly to DHBVN.

Sachin Yadav, executive engineer, DHBVN, said that they had disconnect power after repeated notices elicited no payment. “If the payment is not made DHBVN would have no option but to disconnect power. The developer has to make the payment and only then the electricity will be restored,” he said.

Referring to the disconnections in Ardee City, Yadav said that it was routine action. “The bills are generated online and consumers must pay these on time to ensure such supply,” he said.