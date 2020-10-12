Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / Around 1 lakh people to be impacted by diesel genset ban, power utility estimates

Around 1 lakh people to be impacted by diesel genset ban, power utility estimates

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Curran Nigam (DHBVN), has submitted a status report to the environment pollution (prevention and control) authority (Epca) regarding the pending power...

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 00:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Curran Nigam (DHBVN), has submitted a status report to the environment pollution (prevention and control) authority (Epca) regarding the pending power connections in the city and the number of group housing societies which shall be impacted if complete ban is imposed on the operation of diesel generators after October 15. As per the utility, 26 condominiums are dependent on gensets to a large extent while three group housing societies in new sectors are completely dependent on diesel gensets. DHBVN officials said that they have informed the EPCA that a large number of residents, who live in these societies, will be impacted if a complete ban is imposed on operation of diesel gensets.

Around one lakh residents in new sectors, who live in these condominiums and don’t have regular electricity connections will be impacted by the ban, the power utility estimates. DHBVN officials also said that they are = identifying societies where temporary power connections, which were taken for construction purposes by developers, are now being used for residential purpose.

The ban is part of Epca’s graded response acton plan (Grap) to prevent pollution in Delhi and NCR from reaching severe levels. However, use of generators for essential services — such as hospitals, railways, Metro stations, water treatment plants and sewage treatment plans — is allowed.

As per the pollution department, there are around 10,000 generators operational in the city, both in residential and industrial sectors. Around 6,000 generators of more than 100 KWA capacity are used to augment power supply as backup for outages.



Vinita Singh, chief engineer, Smart Grid, who also holds the additional charge of chief engineer, Delhi circle, said that they have submitted the status report to Epca. “We have apprised Epca that residents of around 26 condominiums partially and three completely will get impacted if complete ban is imposed,” said Singh.

DHBVN officials also said that not taking regular connections was the failure on part of the developers, as they had not built the requisite infrastructure and also not met compliances set by power utility. “We are identifying societies where regular connections have not been taken by developers and people are consuming electricity on the basis of temporary connections. This is against rules and we will ensure that such connections are regularised,” said another senior official of DHBVN based, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The residents, meanwhile, said that the government should encash the security deposit submitted by developers and create the missing power Infrastructure including missing substations.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Oct 11, 2020 22:42 IST
In minor rejig, Karnataka likely to get new health minister; B Sriramulu to be transferred
Oct 11, 2020 21:59 IST
No fairs, rides during festivals till Oct 31: DDMA issues fresh SOP for festivals
Oct 11, 2020 23:29 IST
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
Oct 11, 2020 23:33 IST

latest news

Heavy rain alert for Mumbai for Wednesday, Thursday; thundershowers expected across Maharashtra: IMD
Oct 12, 2020 00:24 IST
Mumbai civic body shuts 55% units for asymptomatic patients
Oct 12, 2020 00:22 IST
Gurugram: Retired teacher duped of Rs 6 lakh on pretext of clearing provident fund dues
Oct 12, 2020 00:20 IST
Gurugram: MCG sets 24-hour deadline to fix all non-functional streetlights
Oct 12, 2020 00:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.