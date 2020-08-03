Assault over beef suspicion: 3policemen suspended; case transferred to crime branch

Three policemen were suspended on Sunday for failing to take action on the spot against a group of men who had allegedly stopped and beaten up a 25-year-old man with rods and hammer in Badshahpur area on the alleged suspicion that he was ferrying beef.

On Saturday, the station house officer (SHO) of Badshahpur police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, was transferred to police lines for negligence of duty and for failing to control the situation.

The case has now been transferred from Badshahpur police station to the crime branch, police said. Investigators added that ten to 11 other suspects, who were involved in the incident, have been identified and several teams were conducting raids to arrest them. On Sunday, the crime branch of sector 10 nabbed a second suspect, Mahesh, 30, from his house in Rithoj village after a tip-off. Police said prima facie, Mahesh did not have a criminal record and works with a brick dealer. The police had earlier arrested one Pradeep Yadav, 28, a resident of Rajeev Nagar in the case.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “Three police officials, who were present at the spot while the victim was being assaulted, have been suspended and a departmental enquiry will be conducted against them. The action was taken for negligence of duty and failing to take action. An attempt to murder charge (section 307of Indian Penal Code) was added to the FIR and the suspect have been booked.”

In several videos that started floating online on Friday, the suspects could be seen assaulting and kicking the victim, identified as Lukman, 25, as more than a dozen policemen looked on and tried to disperse a crowd. In a video, the victim is seen sitting cross legged while a man repeatedly kicks him in the face. In another video, as police are trying to push back a crowd from the truck, a man in a brown t-shirt could be seen lunging and hitting a rock on the truck’s windshield while some policemen lead the victim to a police car. The suspects are even spotted trying to force the victim out of the police vehicle.

Meanwhile, the family of Lukman on Sunday alleged that the suspects continued to beat him up despite repeated pleas stating that he was transporting buffalo meat.

Lukman’s father, Bilal, said, “Lukman pleaded with them to let him go and told them that he was ferrying buffalo meat. He even told them that if it was proved that he had beef in his truck, they would be free to hit him. But no one listened. They continued to beat him with rods and a hammer. He started praying but the suspects forced him to chant ‘Jai Siya Ram’. The suspects also threatened to burn him alive.”

His family said that after initial check up at the civil hospital, Lukman was taken to a private hospital in Gurugram but they got him discharged since they could not afford the treatment there. Lukman has now been admitted to a hospital in Nuh.

Lukman’s first cousin, Ehsan, said, He was beaten up by a group of people at two spots, in front of several policemen . Yet the suspects managed to get away. In the videos, it can be seen that the armed suspects were trying to push him out of the vehicle, abusing him and hitting him repeatedly while policemen just stood by and watched.”

Responding to the allegations, the Gurugram police in a statement, said, “It has been made clear that such illegal activities will not be tolerated in the city by district administration and strict action would be taken against anyone who takes law into their own hands. The timely intervention by Gurugram police saved the life of the victim. We took him to a hospital too, from where he was treated and discharged after two hours. We are further taking care of him.”

The incident took place around 9.30 am on Friday when Lukman, a native of Ghasera village in Nuh, was transporting buffalo in his pick-up truck to a shop near Jama Masjid. In the FIR registered at Badshahpur police station on Friday, Lukman had said, “ As I reached near a traffic signal in Badshahpur, several men on 4-5 motorcycles started following me. They tried to stop my vehicle but I sped towards Jama Masjid. A few lanes away from the mosque, near the Trunk Market, the men cornered me and assaulted me with rods. They broke the window panes of the truck. They took me to Jail road in Badshahpur and assaulted me, before a police team rescued me.”

Police said that the arrested suspect, Mahesh, told the police that he and his aides suspected that the complainant was carrying cow meat in his pick-up truck and tried to stop him.

A police official from crime branch, requesting anonymity, said, “The meat recovered from the truck was sent to the laboratory for testing and the results are still awaited.”

KK Rao, police commissioner, Gurugram, said, “Strict action would be taken against anyone who tries to disrupt harmony. If any negligent conduct is found on part of the police, action will be duly taken.”