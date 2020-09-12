At 326, Gurugram reports highest single-day spike; Covid-19 tally nears 15,000

With 326 new Covid-19 cases, the district on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike which took the tally of cases to 14,910. The district’s active cases not stand at 2,168, out of which 1,945 are under home isolation, 25 in Covid care centre, and 198 in hospitals.

In the past one week, more than 250 cases have been reported everyday, with a daily growth rate between 1-2%. On Thursday, the district had reported as many as 309 cases (the highest such addition to the tally till then).

The Covid-19 death toll in the city now stands at 145, including two deaths on Saturday

As many as 3,752 Covid-19 tests—the highest figure so far— were administered in government and private facilities on Saturday in the district. At least 2,654 tests were conducted in government laboratories, while 1,098 tests were conducted in private labs. The total number of Covid-19 tests in Gurugram is about to cross two lakhs by Sunday. Till Saturday, 199,833 tests were conducted.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Number of cases are rising rapidly as testing has increased. Cases are growing at a daily positivity rate of 11-12%. The target is to increase the daily testing to 5,000 by holding rapid antigen testing camps in containment zones.” The district has 108 containment zones now.