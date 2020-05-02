At Sirhaul toll, families who can’t cross meet at border

Traffic at the Sirhaul toll on the Gurugram-Delhi border was streamlined on Saturday, three days after the Gurugram district administration restricted movement here. Three lanes were dedicated for ambulance, essential services and central government employees for smooth surveillance and verification of documents.

Of the 3,100 vehicles that arrived at Sirhaul toll to move into Gurugram on Saturday, 2800 were barred as they failed to furnish document that could establish valid reasons to enter the city. The decision to restrict the movement was taken by the state government after around 10 Covid-19 cases in Gurugram were linked to Delhi.

Those not allowed to cross made do with meeting at the border. Over 200 people were seen meeting their family and friends and delivering medicines and other important documents for this reason. Some parents were seeing their children after two months.

“The scene was like a border between countries with families on either side unable to cross without a visa. I met my parents almost after two months. Our meeting lasted for only a few minutes. I had tears as I wanted to return with them, but due the job I had, had to remain here,” said Swati Singh, a bank executive who is currently staying at her colleague’s apartment in DLF Phase 2.

Another woman was seen holding her newly born and meeting her in-laws from Noida. “I delivered baby 15 days prior to my date. The emergency forced me to move in to one of my friend’s place in Gurugram as my treatment was at a private hospital here. My in-laws were so excited and happy to see their grandson but they had to leave with tears,” said Vinita.

Police personnel distributed face mask to commuters who were seen moving without the masks and the temporary set up office and all barricades were sanitized to ensure the personnel are safe and in sanitized atmosphere.

The district administration has also started to issue fresh passes for critical emergency movement outside Gurugram.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said they were using the SARAL movement pass system, an online application developed to allow travel during the lockdown. The administration on social media issued an advisory that stated that only a limited number of passes were being approved daily.

Khatri said passes will be issued to those who are in need to cross cities for emergency. “No essential supplier will be stopped and neither will companies who are handling IT services involved in Covid-19 work,” he added. However, everyone, will need to have their documents verified.

Police said 70% of people who crossed the border on Saturday were doctors and other essential service providers.

Muhammad Akil, commissioner of police, said, “We have allowed people who were carrying fresh permission from district administration. The team deployed at the border have allowed several people suffering from a medical emergency to pass even without a valid pass after verifying their other supporting documents,” he said.

He said they even allowed people who were carrying their luggage to cross the border after extracting an assurance that they would not return until the lockdown is lifted.