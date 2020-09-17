Sections
E-Paper
Home / Gurugram / Attacked while on duty, Mahendragarh forest guards moved to Gurugram civil hospital for treatment

Attacked while on duty, Mahendragarh forest guards moved to Gurugram civil hospital for treatment

Two guards with the Mahendragarh district forest department were injured after they were attacked by suspected encroachers in the protected Aravalli forest in Kalba village on...

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:02 IST

By Prayag Arora-Desai,

Two guards with the Mahendragarh district forest department were injured after they were attacked by suspected encroachers in the protected Aravalli forest in Kalba village on Wednesday.

First referred to a government hospital in Rewari, the guards were later brought to Gurugram’s Civil Hospital in sector-10 after their injuries were diagnosed to be serious, forest officials said.

Officials identified the victims as range forest officer Rajneesh Kumar and deputy ranger Chandra Gupta.

Vipin Kumar Singh, Mahendragarh district forest officer and an eyewitness to the clash, said, “I saw my colleagues being beaten up with sticks and strangled with towels. The intention was very much to injure them. They have suffered fractures and will require stitches on their heads and mouths.”



Kumar said that they had come across the group while on a routine patrol of the Nangla-Chaudhry forest range, which includes several Aravalli villages, including Kalba.

“A group of people were using an earthmoving machine to uproot trees and quarry rocks on protected forest land. When my colleagues warned them of punitive action if they did not stop immediately, they were surrounded and thrashed. I was some distance away in another car, and was able to call for additional staff, who broke up the altercation,” Singh said, adding that an FIR against the suspects, allegedly resident of Kalba village, had been filed with the Mahendragarh police.

A similar incident had occurred in June, when a range forest officer in Faridabad was beaten by the land mafia in Surajkund, for taking pictures of illegal constructions coming up on protected forest land in the Aravallis. Citing this incident, Alok Verma, principal chief conservator of forests, Haryana, said, “Such blatant disregard for the law is unacceptable. The state must do more to protect its forest officers who are putting themselves in harm’s way, especially when encroachers seem to have no qualms about assaulting men who are on duty.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet today; no bilateral talks on cards
Sep 17, 2020 00:18 IST
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve 2 days after attending monsoon session
Sep 16, 2020 23:56 IST
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Sep 16, 2020 21:34 IST
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to Covid-19
Sep 17, 2020 00:07 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 17, 2020 00:43 IST
Himachal to set up makeshift Covid hospitals
Sep 17, 2020 00:43 IST
Families can perform last rites of Covid-19 victims: Calcutta high court
Sep 17, 2020 00:43 IST
Monsoon session: We must fight the Covid crisis together, says Himachal CM  
Sep 17, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.