Sections
Home / Gurugram / Authorities identify 79 key waterlogging points in Gurugram

Authorities identify 79 key waterlogging points in Gurugram

As many as 79 key waterlogging points have been identified across the city each of which will be monitored by CCTV cameras to prevent flooding during the monsoon, a press release issued by the...

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As many as 79 key waterlogging points have been identified across the city each of which will be monitored by CCTV cameras to prevent flooding during the monsoon, a press release issued by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday said.

On Friday, officials of the district administration, MCG, and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and Gurugram police met at the PWD rest house in Civil Lines to discuss monsoon preparedness.

It was decided in the meeting that all of the 79 identified waterlogging spots will be monitored through CCTV cameras and different officers will be given the responsibility of managing these spots. The meeting was attended by MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, GMDA chief engineer Pradeep Kumar, and MCG chief engineers ND Vashisht and Raman Sharma. 

“A joint team of civic officials will be visiting all the 79 points within the next four or five days and will check their current drainage condition. Depending on their condition we will either repair, upgrade, or establish new stormwater drains,” said Raman Sharma, chief engineer, MCG.



The 79 waterlogging points include Hero Honda Chowk, Narsinghpur, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, and AIT Chowk.

The decision to monitor waterlogging points comes at a time when both GMDA and MCG officials are running out of time to clean drains across the city. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the process for floating tenders for cleaning stormwater drains only commenced in mid-April. There are many areas in the city for which tenders are yet to be allocated to contractors. Even in areas where tenders have been allocated, work is progressing at an extremely slow pace as contractors are facing workforce shortages as many migrant workers have returned to their home towns.

In Friday’s meeting, which was chaired by VS Kundu, chief executive officer (CEO) of GMDA, MCG, and GMDA officials also decided to work together for monsoon preparedness and for dealing with waterlogging in the city. They will also form a WhatsApp group to share information rapidly.

“A flood control room will be set up soon and an adequate workforce and machinery will be made available for it. Officials have been instructed to constitute a rapid action team,” said Kundu, as per the official release.

On Wednesday, HT had reported that the GMDA is planning to set up a flood control room near the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. The exact location for the flood control room is yet to be decided even as tenders worth ₹41 lakh have been floated for it.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Elgar Parishad case: NIA court rejects interim bail plea of activist Sudha Bharadwaj
May 29, 2020 23:33 IST
Must adapt to e-courts: Prasad
May 29, 2020 23:31 IST
Three hospitals sealed in Thane over complaints of not admitting patients
May 29, 2020 23:30 IST
Kids have 56% lower chance of catching infection: Study
May 29, 2020 23:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.