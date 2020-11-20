Autopsy confirms rape, victim’s son arrested: Police

Manesar Police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping his mother in Pataudi.

The woman had been found dead at her home on Monday.

Nikita Gehlot, deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), said that they made the arrest based on circumstantial evidence and preliminary investigation on Friday.

“The woman lived with her son alone in the house. Her husband used to sell vegetables in the outskirts of the village and lived in a temporary accommodation along with one of his relatives there,” she said.

The man was the woman’s son from a previous marriage.

On November 16, the woman’s husband lodged a complaint with the police in which he stated that his stepson had informed him of finding her dead. In his complaint, the man said he found her lying on the bed with a scar on her neck that suggested strangulation.

During a preliminary investigation, the police suspected that she had been sexually assaulted and killed herself. They filed a case under section 376 (rape) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Pataudi police station.

Gehlot said the autopsy was conducted on Thursday and the report confirmed rape and suspected strangulation. “The husband said that the woman was earlier married to his elder brother who died three years into their marriage. Later, he married her as her son was young and they were financially weak,” she said.

The husband alleged that the woman’s son often fought with her and she had thrown him out of the house a few days ago, said police. He allegedly would threaten to kill her when she refused to support him financially.

The husband alleged that despite insisting murder, police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (usually invoked when police do not suspect foul play), and only after the autopsy confirmed rape did they register the FIR

“We will add relevant sections once we have completed the investigation. A team has been formed and have recorded statements of the family members, neighbours and relatives. The rape has been confirmed and the prime suspect, son of the deceased woman has been arrested,” said Gehlot.