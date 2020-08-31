Avg daily new cases in Ggm grows to 119

Sections
Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram saw average growth of 119 new Covid-19 cases per day over the past seven days (August 24 to 30), up from the previous week’s average of 101 daily.

The test-positivity rate (TPR) of the district on Sunday was 6.9 percent. “We have ramped up testing to respond to the surge in new cases and will continue to test at the current level,” said Dr. Jai Prakash Sharma, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme’s (IDSP) district surveillance officer (DSO) in Gurugram.

Of the current tally of 965 active patients, 119 were hospitalised, while the majority (827 people) are under home isolation. This is up slightly from 765 people under home isolation a week ago. Another 19 patients (up from 9 a week ago) are under observation at district covid centre centres.



Gurugram on Sunday also collected 2000 new samples for testing, up from 1794 samples collected on Saturday. Of these, 450 samples were taken by private labs for RT PCR tests, while the majority of remaining samples are those of RT PCR and antigen tests by the health department.

DATA:

Total cases: 11804

New cases: 125

Total deaths: 133

New deaths: 0

Mortality rate: 1.1%

Recoveries: 10706

Recovery rate: 90%

Active cases: 965

Total cases in Haryana: TBA

Total fatalities in Haryana: TBA

