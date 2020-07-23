Badshahpur MLA, HMRTC discuss extension of Metro rail

The extension of Metro rail in the city, which has remained on paper for the last 10 years, was discussed at a meeting between Badshahpur MLA and senior officials of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) in Panchkula on Wednesday. The independent MLA, Rakesh Daultabad, said that the proposed route of the Metro was discussed at the meeting and he was also planning to take up the matter of the appointment of an internal consultant with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar later this week so that the project work for the proposed route such as acquisition of land, removal of encroachments and shifting of utilities can be carried out.

A detailed project report for the route extension of Delhi Metro from Huda City Centre to Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, sector 9-10, Sector 5, Palam Vihar, Udyog Vihar and Cyber Hub was approved by state government in December last year but a nod from the Centre is still awaited. “I have discussed the proposed route as well as two other proposals which include the route from Rezangla Chowk to Dwarka sector 21, and another from Gurugram railway station to Rajiv Chowk and Vatika Chowk with planning advisor, HMRTC. The issue of appointing the internal consultants was also discussed apart from other issues,” he said.

Daultabad further said that next week, the consultants for the metro project would give another presentation for the extension of route from Palam Vihar to Dwarka. “One presentation in this regard had already been given to the chief minister and next week the same would be presented before top government officials, “ he said.

The chief contention in pursuing this project, he said, was that the development of metro involves multiple stakeholders like union urban development ministry and others as well and it was important that the projects are pursued aggressively. “We will take up this project with central government at all levels so that metro can be extended in the city,” he said.

Delhi metro route has not been extended in the city since it became operational in 2009. Although Haryana government and a private real estate developer did build the Rapid metro project along the Golf Course road but the project failed to take off and this network was also taken over by the Delhi metro last year. The Gurugram metro extension will be carried out by HMRTC.