Banker ‘killing’: Police add murder charge to FIR, scan CCTVs for clue

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of a 38-year-old senior executive of a private bank, whose body was fished out from a water treatment plant in Delhi on August 7, has added murder charge to the FIR filed in the case. Police said the statement of the victim’s wife was recorded on Tuesday and based on that, section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code was added to the FIR lodged at Sector 50 police station.

A police official, privy to the investigation, said, “In the statement, the victim’s wife has said that the family suspects that the man Dheeraj Ahlawat, 38, was kidnapped and then murdered. The family has not named any suspect. Based on her statement, the murder charge has been added to the FIR.”

Police said they have also recorded statements of some of the victim’s friends, including a friend from the neighbourhood with whom the victim was taking a stroll before he went missing.

“We have scanned footage from CCTVs in the areas where the victim was last seen around sector 39 and sector 46, but no clue has emerged so far,” said the official , adding that no evidence has emerged of the victim receiving any threats in the past.

On Tuesday, the police had said that the victim’s last traced location was near Unitech Cyber Park in sector 39 at 8.02 pm on August 5 – roughly 17 minutes after he disappeared. Around the same time, both the mobile phones Dheeraj was carrying were turned off.

Dheeraj, who worked in corporate banking, was last seen walking near a service lane around 7.45pm on August 5. His family said that he had gone for a stroll with a friend at 7pm. Around 7.30 pm, his wife had called him and he had told her over the phone that he was nearby and would return shortly. At 8.30pm, when his wife called him again, both his phones were found switched off.

The family members had then contacted his friends and relatives and tried to locate him. On August 6, they filed a missing person’s complaint under Section 346 of Indian Penal Code at the Sector 50 police station. A day later, the victim’s body was found by a Delhi police team of K Katju police station from Haiderpur water treatment plant in Rohini.

On August 12, a relative in Delhi police had informed his family regarding a dead body that was kept in a hospital in Rohini. The victim was identified through his undergarment and a rakhi, which had ‘veera’ written on it, tied by his sister two days before the incident. After the post-mortem examination in Delhi on August 13, the kidnapping charge was added to the FIR. An SIT was formed on Monday after the victim’s family had met the police commissioner and demanded a probe alleging that police had not carried out a proper investigation after they had initially approached them.