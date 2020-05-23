Banquet halls allowed to operate with limited guests, social distancing

The state government has allowed banquet halls and wedding venues to function but with riders pertaining to the number of guests allowed and the norms of social distancing to be maintained. For holding a wedding or a social function in a banquet hall, the organiser or the host will have to take permission from the deputy commissioner or similar authority. Further, the number of guests would be limited to 50. The state government on Friday issued directions in this regard.

As per the norms fixed by the government, all the guests, who attend a wedding or a function, should wear masks, maintain a distance of at least six feet and follow all safeguards prescribed for public places. They also need to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application on their mobile phones, a direction by the state government said.

The host will have to ensure that names, addresses and phone numbers of all the guests are noted in a register. Further, arrangements for hand sanitisers at the gate and thermal scanning for checking temperature should be made. Any one whose body temperature is more than 99.5 Fahrenheit would not be allowed to enter the premises, the direction said. The government has also banned the use of liquor, tobacco and betel leaves within the premises. No central air-conditioning would be allowed. The seating arrangement should also be made in such a manner that the guests will be placed at a distance of minimum 6 feet from one another, the direction stated.

The owners of banquet halls and tents in the city, however, want the government to relax these norms as these norms are too stringent and would not allow the business activity to resume in any way. “The number guests fixed by the government is far too less and we have decided to meet the deputy commissioner in this regard. We are ready to follow all norms but the number of guests should be increased to 200 in June and then 300 in July,” said Anil Rao, president, Haryana Tent Dealers Association.

Rao said that business worth crores has been lost in the past two months and the government must support all stakeholders in rebuilding the industry. “Not only owners but several workers have incurred losses,” he said.

There are around 150 banquet halls and open sites in the city where weddings and other similar social functions take place.

The directions also stipulated that barber shops, beauty parlours and salons, which are allowed to operate, should not let in customers, who have any influenza-like symptoms. Also the shop owners will have to sanitise all the equipment used after serving every customer.

The government also said that there was no need for a mandatory weekly off for markets as ordered earlier as shops were only opening for only three days a week.