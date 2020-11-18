Bhamrauli attack: Family seeks protection fearing retaliation

Around 100 villagers from Bhamrauli village in Sector 10 met the police commissioner on Wednesday, seeking the immediate arrest of Akash Yadav, a repeat offender, who attacked a resident’s household on Sunday and injured three members of the family over a parking issue. He had also fired a countrymade gun during the attack, in which over 30 goons accompanied him, it has been alleged

The police said the villagers have demanded security for the victims’ family as they are fearing another attack by the suspect, who is currently on the run along with his family members.

The police said that Akash Yadav, alias Ashu, is involved in more than 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, assault, and extortion. His younger brother, father, mother and 30 aides had attacked the family and fired around 30 rounds, the police said.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that efforts have been stepped up to trace the accused. “We have got crucial clues, including the location of two suspects, and five teams have been sent to various places to nab them. We hope they will be arrested soon. Additional force has been deployed in the village to ensure law and order and security is being given to the victim’s family on Wednesday,” he said.

The villagers alleged that the accused, in the past, has attacked people who had objected to his actions.

Rajeev Yadav, one of the victims, said that there are many unidentified goons who are currently doing rounds of the village to attack the family members. “We met the commissioner and demanded police protection for our safety. Anyone who raise their voice against the accused family have suffered the brunt of it. The women in the family are also not safe and right now, there are no CCTV cameras functional in the surroundings after the incident,” he said.

On Sunday night, an argument over parking a car at a public place in the village turned ugly, with 30 persons breaking into the house of a former sarpanch and attacking the family. A police case was registered following the incident.