Bhondsi Jail inmate tries to kill self, rescued

A 43-year-old inmate of Bhondsi Jail allegedly tried to kill himself by hanging from an iron grille of the ventilation window of his prison cell, using a a bedsheet on Wednesday morning, the police said. The jail warder, during routine check, noticed him and raised the alarm. He was rescued and sent to the hospital.

According to the police, his condition is stable and he is currently undergoing treatment at the prison hospital.

A case was registered against the inmate under sections 309 (attempt to commit suicide), 120 B (conspiracy) and 107 (abetment of a thing) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bhondsi police station on Wednesday.

The inmate has been lodged in Bhondsi jail since October 24, 2017. He has been convicted in four murder cases and acquitted in 11 cases out of the 31 cases registered against him.

Harinder Singh, superintendent of Bhondsi Jail, said the jail warder had spotted him around 9.30am and alerted other staff members. “The inmate, along with four others, made a rope from bedsheet to hang himself. We are investigating the reason behind it or if it was done to create pressure on the authorities to move him from the current barrack. Alert jail warden Ramesh Chand along with security guards Subhash and Dharambir rescued him and took him to the hospital on the jail premises for treatment,” he said.

Singh said they took the CCTV footage of the area and a special team was formed on Wednesday to analyse the footage. “It was seen that the inmate, with the help of four other inmates, made the rope. They all seemed happy and there was no sign of distress,” he said.

Earlier on November 29, a smartphone was recovered from his possession during a surprise check and a case was registered against him at Bhondsi police station.