Bhondsi jail warden arrested for supplying drugs to inmates

The police on Saturday night arrested two men, including a jail warden, for allegedly supplying drugs to the inmates of Bhondsi Jail, said the police.

According to the police, the suspects were identified as Ankit Kumar a drug peddler hailing from Dharuhera in Rewari and jail warder Prem Chand of Mahendragarh.

The police said Chand was arrested from Bhondsi Jail crossing while receiving drugs from Kumar. The drugs included 110 grams of sulfa and 24 grams of smack packed in a packet.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that one of the inmates, identified as Deepak alias Deepu alias Churari of Rewari, who is lodged inside Bhondsi jail for over 10 cases of loot, drugs , assault and smuggling of mobile phones, was also part of this gang. “Deepu had contacted his brother, Dharambeer alias Mota of Rewari, via mobile from Bhondsi Jail to request for drugs through the jail warder. He had arranged for drugs to be sent to his brother through Ankit Kumar. However, the consignment was caught before the warder could enter the jail premises,” he said.

Sangwan said the crime investigation unit (CIA) of DLF Phase-4 was keeping a close watch on the jail warder after the arrest of 53-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Bhondsi Jail in July for allegedly smuggling drugs and supplying SIM cards to inmates over the last two years. A raiding party was prepared as soon as they received the information of the drug consignment.The police had recovered 240 grams of a narcotics substance (sulfa) and 11 SIM cards from his government accommodation in Bhondsi.

“Chand was posted inside the jail premises 10 days ago. Earlier, he was posted in the surveillance room to monitor CCTV cameras but was transferred due to a change of staff to keep a close watch on inmates and their movements,” said Sangwan.

The police said smuggling of drugs, mobile phones and SIM cards is increasing inside jail premises, and various means are being adapted for the purpose. The police said that inmates under the influence of drugs plan crimes and connect with their aides outside the jail to execute activities, such as extortion, murder, loot and dacoity.

Sangwan said inmates contact their close aides outside the jail through mobile phones and are order drugs, for which they are coordinate with jail officials. “This practice is growing day by day. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, inmates are being produced to courts through video conferencing and are, therefore, unable to get drugs during their court visits.Further, visitors are also not allowed inside the jail premises any longer, forcing inmates to look for alternate means for their supply of drugs,” he said.