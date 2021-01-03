Sections
Home / Gurugram / Biker injured on Golf Course Road

Biker injured on Golf Course Road

A man riding a motorbike on Golf Course Road was severely injured after a fellow biker rammed his vehicle into his. Although the incident took place on December 29, the case was...

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A man riding a motorbike on Golf Course Road was severely injured after a fellow biker rammed his vehicle into his. Although the incident took place on December 29, the case was registered on Saturday after the victim gained consciousness, said the police.

According to the police, Lakshit Grover, a resident of Vipul World in Sector 48, was out on a trip his biker friends. The group was on their way to a hotel on Golf Course Road for breakfast around 8.30am. The victim was riding a Ducati and was about to take a U-turn, when a fellow biker, who had picked up speed, hit his motorbike. The victim fractured his leg a result of the accident. His fellow riders fled the spot after the accident.

The police said the victim was rushed to a private hospital where doctors informed that his right leg was severely fractured.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said that Grover had allegedly asked the suspect to drive carefully but he refused to listen to him. “The victim alleged that the suspect had intentionally hit him. He had also exchanged his motorbike with another rider allegedly with the intention of hitting the victim,” he said.

Goel said the suspect is a Delhi resident. A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others),338 (voluntarily causing hurt)) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Sector 53 police station has been filed.

On the other hand, the suspect, who has joined investigation, denied the allegation that there was any personal enmity between the two. He said that even he had suffered injuries and that he had never threatened Grover nor abused him. The suspect’s statement was recorded by the police. The case was registered on Saturday after the victim was deemed fit to record his statement.

