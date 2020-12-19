Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Gurugram / BJP members hold one-day fast on SYL Canal issue

BJP members hold one-day fast on SYL Canal issue

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday held a one-day fast in support of state farmers on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal matter, which has remained stuck for the several...

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday held a one-day fast in support of state farmers on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal matter, which has remained stuck for the several years owing to a dispute between the states of Punjab and Haryana.

The BJP leaders in Gurugram, who congregated at Rajiv Chowk on Saturday morning, said that issue of SYL Canal was crucial for the agriculturists to prosper in Haryana, but the decision of the apex court has not been implemented for many years.

A large number of farmers and party workers from rural areas, including Pataudi, Tauru and Sohna, joined the fast, said party leaders.

Sudhir Singla, Gurugram member of legislative assembly, who attended the protest along with other party functionaries, said that farmers in Haryana have been denied their share of Sutlej water and it is time that the directions of the Supreme Court are implemented. “The farmers in Haryana must get their share of water for agriculture. As far as farm protests are concerned, the Central government has shown considerable flexibility,” said Singla.

Gargi Kakkar, district BJP president, said that around 4,000 farmers and workers from across the district participated in the protest. “The rights of the farmers of Haryana need to be supported. Farmers’ protests have become more political as people realise that the primary agenda is to malign the government and influence elections in other states,” she said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India bans Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits by Korean company for 7 days
by Anonna Dutt
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
by Prasun Sonwalkar
Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Cauliflower prices come crashing down in Ludhiana as farmers’ protest causes veggie glut
by Mohit Khanna
Over 15K schools reopened across Maharashtra with 10 lakh students
by Ankita Bhatkhande
Discom to spend ₹20 crore on infrastructure to reduce power cut in Noida
by HT Correspondent
Declare Christmas holidays, schools urge Maharashtra education department
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.