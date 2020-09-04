BJP to form state- and district-level executive bodies in Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said that executive bodies at the state- and district-levels will be formed in Haryana this month. This was announced by newly appointed state BJP president OP Dhankar, who added that a series of programmes, based on the themes of service to people and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, would be organised in the state between September 17 and October 2.

“The executive bodies at the state- and the district levels would be formed in September after discussion and deliberation,” he said, while addressing a press conference at the PWD rest house in the city on Friday.

Referring to the programmes planned for the month, Dhankar said that a blood and plasma donation camp will be held in each district of the state in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We will also hold eye-testing camps in all districts and distribute free spectacles to the needy,” he said. The programmes will start on September 17 to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhankar also said that BJP government’s decision to allow farmers to sell their agricultural produce directly would empower them financially. He added that minimum support price promised to the farmer and procurement of crops by the government remain unchanged.

Referring to the Aravallis, he said that steps are being taken to save the forests, and action is being taken against violations. Illegal mining has been stopped in many areas.